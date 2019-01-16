Why animal shelters have a right to pick and choose pet owners

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - When it comes to adopting a pet, shelters have a right to pick and choose to whom they give animals.

Shelters rescue animals from bad situations to put them in better ones, which often means denying adoptions to people they do not see fit.

"I've always had a cat, I had a cat for 18 years that I had to put down a year ago," said Nancy Miller.

Miller, 79, is looking for a furry friend to keep her and husband company. She went on the prowl for the perfect kitten and found just what she wanted at a pet rescue in Cumberland County.

"When I went to fill the paperwork out, the first question they ask you is your age and she looked at me and she said, 'I'm not sure we can let you have a kitty that's only a year old,' I may not be here long enough to take care of it," Miller said.

Nancy thought the shelter denied her because of her age, but the shelter says that is not the case. It approved Nancy for an adult, which it felt was more manageable for her and was more likely to reside with her for both of their lives.

The shelter also said it considered other aspects of Nancy's pet history. The rescue is allowed to pick and choose who it adopts to. It says it does so to ensure the rescued animals go to good homes and are not returned, given away or sold, which is how Nancy ended up getting the kitten she wanted.

"On Saturday, my granddaughter went and adopted the cat under her name and gifted it to us," Miller said.

The shelter says it is disappointed the kitten was adopted under false pretenses. The rescue has more than 15,000 successful pet adoptions, and it says many were to young adults and senior citizens.