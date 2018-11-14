Your Local Neighborhood Alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Penbrook Borough Police are warning residents to lock their cars, after several reported break-ins over the weekend. If you see anything suspicious, call 911. If you have any information, call Penbrook Police at 717-558-6900.

A home security camera caught video of a man reportedly running through yards. West Hempfield Township Police say this happened along the 700-block of Ferndale Road. The man was caught on camera trying to break in to cars and buildings in the same area around 4 a.m.

If you have any information call West Hempfield Township Police at 717-285-5191.

Chambersburg Police are looking for a woman they say stole two items from the Toy Gift Boz and Wonder on October 20. Police believe she may also have information relevant to another ongoing police investigation. If you know who she is call Chambersburg Police at 717-261-4131, or you can leave a tip on Crime Watch.

A reward is now being offered in a recent bank robbery. East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for the man who robbed the PNC Bank on North Enola Road, on November 8.

Police found the getaway car several blocks away, it had been reported stolen earlier that day.

The suspect is described as between 5'6 and 5'8, and weighing 220 pounds.

PNC Bank is offering up to a $5,000 reward that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Call East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.