HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Paige Hines-Cheatham noticed something strange when she was checking her mother’s bank account online.

“I saw that there were four checks that were cashed on her behalf. It was one check for $6,500 and then three checks for $500 each,” Hines-Cheatham said.

A total of $8,000 was gone.

“It wasn’t her normal checks and it wasn’t her signature so I immediately contacted the bank and I talked to their fraudulent activity department. They said they were going to do an investigation,” Hines-Cheatham said.

While the bank investigated, Paige closed her mother’s account and filed a report with police, but she was shocked when she checked back with the bank.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“The claim was rejected because it went past the time you can report fraudulent activity. The bank actually gives you 30 days to report this type of activity,” Hines-Cheatham said.

She says she explained to the supervisor that her mom is elderly and does not look at her bank account online.

“I asked if something else could be done and they said there is no exceptions, that’s the rule,” Hines- Cheatham said.

She decided to look for another way to get her mom her money back.

“I contacted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and I filed a complaint against the bank,” Hines- Cheatham said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a U.S. government agency that makes sure banks, lenders, and other financial companies treat you fairly.

“Immediately I started getting all these phone calls from the bank and about a week later they contacted me and they replied to my complaint and said that this is a one time deal and we are going to make an exception to the rule and they gave her $8,000 back,” Hines-Cheatham said. “I feel bad for folks who don’t have anyone to advocate for them, especially the elderly, and these scammers this is like their full-time job nowadays.”

Things you can do: