Judge denies convicted killer’s request to die at home

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Convicted killer Warriner Bass II will remain in prison.

Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Edward Guido on Tuesday denied a petition filed by Bass’s counsel asking for a “compassionate release.”

Bass pleaded guilty to killing Esther Singer and her 19-year-old daughter Vickie in 1974. Their nude bodies were found outside their mobile home in Newburg. Both women were shot and mutilated.

Bass, 65, is reportedly dying of lung cancer and requested the judge release him from prison so he could receive hospice care at his mother’s home in Virginia.

“I feel bad for his family, but he showed no compassion when he mutilated, butchered, raped and shot them and killed them. Today is justice. God is good,” said Susan Kohr, a friend of the victims.

According to his attorney’s petition, Bass is likely to die within months. He was asking to be released to his brother’s house in Virginia where he would be provided in-home hospice care. His family would have paid for house arrest monitoring.

His attorney says Bass recently was transported to a secure medical facility in Virginia.