Midstate residents should report damage caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped four to eight inches of rain on the Midstate, the Baney family had to deal with unexpected flooding in their Mechanicsburg home.

“We had about 4 inches of water. It was the entire lower level because it spread out into each room. The carpet was moving like waves in an ocean,” Barb Baney said. “We are looking at a little over $20,000 [in damages].”

They decided to contact their insurance company.

“They said we can not help you out in any way with this but we can give you a letter that you can take to FEMA and use when you apply for FEMA [assistance],” Baney said.

When they went online to apply for assistance through FEMA it didn’t work.

“I found out Cumberland County was not declared [in the emergency],” Baney said.

A FEMA spokesperson said, to date, there have been eight counties designated for Individuals and Households Program (IHP) in association with the Pennsylvania Remnants Of Hurricane Ida. The first six were: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York. Bedford and Northampton were added, by amendment, to the initial Major Disaster Declaration on September 24, 2021.

“People outside the declaration area who were impacted by the storm should contact their local emergency managers and report damages. That information is passed on to FEMA and helps determine which counties qualify for assistance,” FEMA Media Relations Specialist Sharon Karr said.

According to Cumberland County, so far, Carlisle, East Pennsboro, Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg and Shippensburg Borough reported $47,231.99 in damages.

The Baney’s are hoping if more people report the damage caused by Hurricane Ida the county will qualify for assistance.

“We are ready to try to get back to repairs and recovery and normal living. We need all the help we can get,” Baney said.

FEMA says you should file with your insurance carriers and register with FEMA online.

“If they do register and their county is added later, they will automatically be added to FEMA’s system for follow up” Karr said.

Here is more information on how a disaster gets declared by FEMA.

