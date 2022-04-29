(WHTM) – A picture of a Hempfield School District teacher and four people dressed in drag circulating on social media has some parents outraged.

In the picture circulating on social media, the teacher is standing with what appears to be four drag queens in revealing clothes, one of whom appears to have their backside exposed.

According to Hempfield School District, it was “made aware of a serious situation” that took place at the high school on Monday, April 25, during after-school hours.

The school district said they were notified of the “performance” that happened during an after-school event for student members of the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club.

“Immediately following the notification, an investigation into the incident began,” said the school district in a statement.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

The school district would not confirm the identity of the teacher, but it did say an individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The school district administration said in a statement they apologize to students, parents, and the community.

“We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools. Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting. We are taking the incident seriously in our ongoing investigation and follow-up actions. It is important to district administrators that the district has the trust and confidence of the community, and we realize that an incident such as this completely undermines that trust. We commit to completing a thorough investigation and holding those involved accountable, up to and including disciplinary action that is commensurate with any findings.”

It’s not known how many students or staff attended the after-hour show.