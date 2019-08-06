Neighborhood Alert: Generator thief, quick-change artist

Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say took a generator from the YWCA building on North Front Street. The generator is a Subaru RG3200iS model. Police say it was loaded into a black Honda Accord with a rear spoiler and a decal across the front windshield. Police also want to identify the driver of the car. If you have information, call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Susquehanna Township police want to track down illegal dumpers. Police say they dumped large amounts of trash, carpet and carpet padding in a dumpster on the 3400 block of North Sixth Street. The three suspects were driving a newer dark-colored Ford Escape SUV. If you can identify them, call Susquehanna Township police at 717-909-9242.

Lower Allen Township police are looking for a suspect in a quick-change scam at the Camp Hill Walmart. Police say the guy took $400 before taking off in a black Dodge Journey. The car was rented from an Enterprise in Mississippi in a woman’s name. Police say the guy has hit several Walmart stores in the area.

Lower Allen police are also looking for two men they say stole hard drives from the Walmart. The suspects showed up and left in a dark sedan. Call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575 with your tips.