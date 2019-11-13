Neighborhood Alert: Stolen Christmas trees, stolen hoverboards, and a burglary

Neighborhood Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Manheim Township police are asking for public help with two cases:

Police are calling two thieves, ‘the Grinches who stole Christmas.’ The duo stole Christmas trees from the At Home store on the Fruitville Pike worth more than $400.

Police are also looking for a man they dub a ‘Marty McFly wannabe.’ They say he stole 2 hoverboards from Walmart, worth nearly $400 dollars, before leaving in a green Chevrolet S-10-style pickup truck

Fairview Township police are investigating an overnight burglary caught on camera. They say the suspect entered a home in New Cumberland while the residents were inside. He stole a purse and attempted to steal electronics. Police say he entered through a door that was accidentally left unlocked

