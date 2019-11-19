Police looking for store robbers, car thief

Police are working to track down suspects in a car theft, a gas station robbery, and a case of bank fraud.

See if you recognize any of their suspects.

Suspect sought in car theft

Steelton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a vehicle theft.

Investigators say the unknown person arranged to buy a white 2011 BMW 335i through a website then stole the car while at the Turkey Hill parking lot.

The BMW has a Pennsylvania license plate of KXR-1690.

Anyone with any information should call Steelton police at 717-939-9841.

Pair robbed gas station, assaulted clerk

Lower Allen Township police are looking for a man and woman who robbed the Cedar Cliff Gulf Station and assaulted the clerk.

The unknown woman made a small purchase on Friday around 12:24 a.m., and when the clerk opened the cash drawer, her accomplice rushed into the store, jumped the counter, tackled the clerk and began pummeling him, police said.

As the victim was assaulted, the woman grabbed the cash out of the register. The man also grabbed some cash before they both fled in a blue sedan toward Interstate 83.

Woman used stolen debit card

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

East Pennsboro Township police are asking for help to identify a woman they say used a stolen debit card.

The card was used at Rite Aid on Market Street in Harrisburg, Turkey Hill on Good Hope Road in Enola, and Greyhound in Harrisburg.

If you recognize her, call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.

