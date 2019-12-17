Police seek armed store robber, suspects in 2 thefts

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in an armed robbery, two shoplifting cases, and the theft of credit cards.

Armed man robs Turkey Hill

Authorities are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a Turkey Hill convenience store at gunpoint.

Manheim Township police said he had a gun when he demanded cash from two clerks at the Millersville Pike store on the night of Dec. 8.

After the clerks gave him money, he took off on foot. No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-569-6401.

Police: ‘Grinch’ tried to steal for Christmas

Lower Allen Township police need help to find a credit card thief.

They said a woman’s wallet was stolen on the morning of Dec. 13 as she dropped off her child at Goddard School on Ritter Road. The woman was gone from her car for only 10 minutes, but that was enough time for someone to enter her car.

Police said the thief then attempted to use her credit cards to buy two $500 gift cards at Walmart. The cards were declined and the suspect left on foot.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

Man sought for retail theft

East Pennsboro Township police released a surveillance photo of a young man they say concealed merchandise in a drawstring bag and attempted to steal it from a Sheetz store.

He was stopped by a store employee who asked to look in his bag. The stolen items were found, but the man fled before he was identified.

If you recognize him, call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.

3 wanted for theft at Target

West Manchester Township police are trying to identify three women they say were involved in a theft at the Target on Dec. 2.

Anyone with information should call Officer Zachary Martz at 717-792-9514.