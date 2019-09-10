Police seek IDs of suspected food thief, impatient customer

Manheim Township Police are seeking help to identify a man they say stole $6,500 from a Giant food store.

Police say between Aug. 3 and Aug. 31, he stole merchandise from the Giant at 1605 Lititz Pike on 17 different occasions.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

Police in Susquehanna Township, in Dauphin County, are looking for a man they say became upset over his food order at a pizza restaurant. They said he threw items at a clerk and knocked over items in the store.

Anyone who can identify him should call Officer Lauver at 717-652-8265 or email at 143@susquehannatwp.com.