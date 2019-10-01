Police seek tips in fraud, theft incidents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police could use some help solving some theft and fraud cases.

See if you recognize anyone in the photographs below.

Furniture theft totals over $1,000

Police are requesting the public’s tips to help solve a theft case where more than $1,000 worth of furniture was stolen from a Hobby Lobby store.

Lower Paxton Township police released a surveillance photo of a man they’re trying to identify. They said he’s suspected in an incident Sept. 24 when six pieces of furniture were stolen from the store on Jonestown Road.

Anyone who recognizes him should call the police department at 717-657-5656 and reference case 19-0019255.

‘Cash card’ claimed in fraud

In Cumberland County, Lower Allen Township police want help with a fraud case.

They say three men worked together on Sept. 23 to fraudulently purchase $933.55 worth of gift cards and other items from the Dollar General on Carlisle Road, claiming their credit card was a “cash card.”

One of the men attempted to do the same thing at a nearby CVS, but that purchase was denied, police said.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

$1,600 in bras stolen

Authorities are asking for help to identify two people accused of stealing $1,635 worth of bras from the Victoria’s Secret in the Capital City Mall.

Lower Allen Township police say the man and woman on Sept. 21 filled two bags with 30 bras of various sizes and colors then left the mall parking lot in a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Investigators believe the pair was acting with a second woman and they possibly stole from other stores in the mall, including American Eagle.

Phone tips to Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

Skimmer placed on ATM

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say installed a card skimming device on an ATM in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township police said the man placed the skimmer at the Belco Community Credit Union, at 1758 Oregon Pike, during the nighttime hours of Aug. 30 and removed the device on Sept. 2.

They said he was driving a black 2009-2013 Mazda 6 with a newer Pennsylvania registration plate.

Anyone with information, or who feels they were a victim of this incident, should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 and ask to speak with Detective Newman.

