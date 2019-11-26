Police seek tips in robbery, fatal hit-run

Authorities this week are asking for the public’s help to solve an armed robbery, and fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash, and a retail theft case.

Tips sought in robbery at Harrisburg-area spa

Susquehanna Township police are investigating an armed robbery at a spa.

Police say the robber pointed a gun while demanding money at Eastern Blue Sky Spa on Jonestown Road just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Anyone with information should call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.

‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in fatal hit-run crash

Swatara Township police are looking for a “vehicle of interest” in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Paxton Street near Harrisburg Mall last week.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a dark-colored 2013-2015 Honda Civic four-door sedan that has or had front end damage to the lower bumper area on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person or person involved.

Anyone with information should call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.

Similar vehicle (submitted)

Man sought for thefts of electronics

Police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole over $900 worth of electronics from a store in Lancaster County.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of the man. They said on Nov. 17 at 4:40 p.m. and again on Nov. 21 at 2:45 p.m., he stole Nest thermostats and Nest doorbells from Kohl’s.

He was driving a “faded” black Mitsubishi Lancer sedan. During the incident on Nov. 21, he had a young child with him, police said.

Anyone with information should call Ofc. Goss at 717-291-4676.

