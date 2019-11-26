Live Now
ABC27 News at 6

Police seek tips in robbery, fatal hit-run

Neighborhood Alert

by: Kendra Nichols

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities this week are asking for the public’s help to solve an armed robbery, and fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash, and a retail theft case.

Tips sought in robbery at Harrisburg-area spa

Susquehanna Township police are investigating an armed robbery at a spa.

Police say the robber pointed a gun while demanding money at Eastern Blue Sky Spa on Jonestown Road just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Anyone with information should call Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.

‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in fatal hit-run crash

Swatara Township police are looking for a “vehicle of interest” in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Paxton Street near Harrisburg Mall last week.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a dark-colored 2013-2015 Honda Civic four-door sedan that has or had front end damage to the lower bumper area on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person or person involved.

Anyone with information should call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.

Similar vehicle (submitted)

Man sought for thefts of electronics

Police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole over $900 worth of electronics from a store in Lancaster County.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of the man. They said on Nov. 17 at 4:40 p.m. and again on Nov. 21 at 2:45 p.m., he stole Nest thermostats and Nest doorbells from Kohl’s.

He was driving a “faded” black Mitsubishi Lancer sedan. During the incident on Nov. 21, he had a young child with him, police said.

Anyone with information should call Ofc. Goss at 717-291-4676.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.