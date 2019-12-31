Police seek tips in store robbery, package thefts

Authorities are asking for help to identify two porch pirates, a convenience store robber, and three people sought in a case of credit card fraud.

See if you can identify the suspects below:

Woman wanted for robbery at Turkey Hill

Swatara Township police in Dauphin County are asking for help to identify a woman who robbed the Turkey Hill on Paxton Street.

They said the woman entered the store around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 21. and demanded the cashier open the register, then took off in a dark gray sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-558-6900.

3 sought after use of lost credit card

Lower Allen Township police in Cumberland County are asking for the public’s help in a case of credit card fraud. They said a woman lost her wallet Dec. 27 while at the Camp Hill Walmart and was later notified that her credit card had been used to buy gas in Harrisburg.

Surveillance video shows the woman’s wallet dropped from her pocket while she exited the store.

Investigators released a photo of three people who followed her out of Walmart. They said a man in an all-black jacket picked up the wallet and the trio followed the owner in the parking lot but left in a white Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

Pickup truck sought in illegal dumping case

Susquehanna Township police in Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help to solve a case of illegal dumping.

Investigators released a photo of a dark-colored Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania registration plate. They said on Dec. 20 around 4:12 p.m., someone in the pickup was seen dumping a mattress and bedroom furniture behind a business in the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road.

Anyone who can identify the truck and its owner should call Det. Kevin M. Scott at 717-909-9238 or email kscott@susquehannatwp.com.

‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera

East Pennsboro Township police in Cumberland County say a “porch pirate” was caught on a home surveillance camera.

They said a Ring camera recorded the person stealing a package from the front porch of a home in the first block of Richland Lane on Dec 23 at 4:23 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the person should call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.

Police seek suspect for package theft

Harrisburg police are asking for the public’s help to identify someone they’re seeking in a porch pirate case.

They released a surveillance camera image of a person they said stole a package from the 1900 block of Rudy Road on Dec. 21.

Anyone who can identify him should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.