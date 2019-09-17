Police seek tips on counterfeit cash, theft cases

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify crime suspects who were caught on camera. Can you help?

Counterfeit Cash at Kohl’s

Police in West Manchester Township, in York County, say three men used counterfeit cash at the Kohl’s on Town Center Drive on Sept. 5.

If you can identify them, call Officer Brad Cleck at 717-792-9514 or email cleck@wmtwp.com.

Theft from Vehicle in Broad Daylight

Police in East Pennsboro Township, in Cumberland County, are looking for a man they say was involved in a theft from a motor vehicle while parked at the Unimart convenience store on Wertzville Road in Enola on Sept. 10 at 9:50 a.m.

Anyone with information should call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.

Couple Sought for Using Lost Wallet

West Shore Regional police want help to identify a man and woman who went shopping with someone else’s money. They said the victim lost their wallet and it was used at multiple locations in Harrisburg.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Pair Wanted for Shoplifting at Weis

Police in Lower Allen Township, in Cumberland County, say two people were involved in a return scam at the Weis store on Lowther Road.

They say a woman hid cosmetics in her purse then returned the merchandise at the service counter.

The pair were in a black Dodge Durango with a chrome grille and accents over the wheel wells.

If you recognize them, call the police department at 717-975-7575.