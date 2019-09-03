Police seek tips, victims in recent thefts

Police need your help catching a slew of suspected thieves this week.

In Manheim Township, in Lancaster County, police say two women tried to use fraudulent gift cards to buy clothes at the Scrubs and Beyond store on Plaza Boulevard. When confronted, the women grabbed the clothes and ran. The clothes were worth about $295.

Also in Manheim Township, police say a theft suspect made a clean getaway. They say he stole more than $85 worth of deodorant, body wash, and Tide Pods from the Wegman’s on crossings boulevard.

In Columbia, police caught their suspect but are searching for more victims. They say a teen admitted to breaking into cars and stealing stuff between Thursday and Friday and actually gave them a number of the stolen items. Investigators want to hear from other potential victims who may not have reported thefts.