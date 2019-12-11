Porch pirate, hit-run driver sought by police

Police are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver, a porch pirate, and two people who used stolen credit card information.

2 sought for credit card fraud

Derry Township police want to identify two suspected thieves. They say the pair stole a resident’s credit card information then used it to make fraudulent purchases at the Giant store and Panera Bread restaurant in Camp Hill.

The suspects were seen in a tan Chevrolet Blazer.

People with information should call the police department at 717-534-2202.

Hit-run driver struck horse-drawn buggy

Ephrata police say a piece of a car was left behind after a hit-and-run driver struck a horse-drawn buggy. They believe the piece is from the front passenger side fender or wheel well area.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be an autumn bronze metallic 2008 or 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.

Witnesses said a man driving the car got out and inspected the damage but then fled. No one was injured, but the buggy was badly damaged.

Call Ephrata police with information at 717-738-9200.

Porch pirate caught on camera

Manheim Township police are looking for a porch pirate. They said a toy was delivered to a home in the 100 block of Marshall Avenue, and a home surveillance system then recorded video of the man stealing it.

Anyone with a tip should call the police department at 717-569-6401.