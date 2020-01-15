Suspects sought for hit-run, armed store robbery

Authorities are asking for help to track down an armed robber, an identity thief, and a hit-run driver.

Harrisburg police are investigating the armed robbery Jan. 9 at the Boost Mobile store on North Third Street.

Investigators are asking the public to take a look at the clothes the robber wore because his face was covered. He was wearing light gray sweat pants, white Adidas running shoes, a black winter coat with an unknown logo on the upper left sleeve, and a white mask.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 or Detective Richard Iachini at 717-255-3118.

East Lampeter Township police say an unknown man used a fake ID to open a Target credit card in someone else’s name and then bought $500 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information should call Detective Garman at 717 291-4676.

Susquehanna Township police say a man used a credit card stolen from a car to make fraudulent purchases at Home Depot and Best Buy. Call Detective Kevin Scott at 717-909-9238 or email kscott@susquehannatwp.com.

Carlisle police want to know who owns a light blue Chevrolet Avalanche with an Oakley sticker in the rear window. They say it was involved in a hit-and-run on West North Street and likely has damage to the passenger side mirror.