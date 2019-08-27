Suspects sought in multiple thefts, burglary

Detectives say this man was caught on camera breaking into the MetroPCS on Market Street on Aug. 15. If you have any info call Harrisburg police

York City police need help to identify a man who stole a car from the Royal Farms on Route 30. The theft happened in June.

Penbrook police say the suspects were caught on camera fleeing the scene of a crime. Police say they were rifling through a vehicle parked in the neighborhood.

Derry Township police want to identify this man and say he was involved in an incident at Pronio’s Market on July 27 around 6 p.m. Police aren’t giving any details about what exactly happened at this time, but they want to talk to him.

West Manchester Township police say this man stole six bags of shrimp from the Weis Markets on Roosevelt Avenue. When an employee confronted him outside the store, he dropped the bags and took off.