Suspects sought in store robbery, business burglary

Police are asking for help to identify suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store, a business burglary, and two others wanted for bank fraud.

Armed robbery at Middletown store

Middletown police need help to identify a suspect they say displayed a knife while demanding cash from the 7-Eleven at 12 East Main Street.

The robbery occurred on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect, said to be in his 40s or 50s, was wearing a black hat, black jacket, gray sweatpants, and white Adidas sneakers. He was last seen heading west toward North Union Street.

Police are asking anyone with cameras in the area to check for a man matching his description between 11:20 p.m. and 11.40 p.m.

Anyone with information should call Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak with a Middletown police officer.

Police are offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Business burglarized in Lemoyne

In Cumberland County, police are looking for a suspect in a commercial burglary that happened in the 800 block of Market Street in Lemoyne on Oct. 10 around 12:35 a.m.

Call West Shore Regional police at 717-238-9676 with tips.

2 shopped with stolen bank card

In Lancaster County, authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of shopping with someone else’s misplaced bank card.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of the pair on Monday. They said on Sept. 26, a Rutter’s customer accidentally left his wallet on a counter inside the store.

The wallet was stolen and there were then multiple attempts to use the card at the Wine and Spirits store in Columbia. The stolen card was also used at the Walmart in East York by the pictured suspects, police said.

Anyone with information should call Ofc. Westerman at 717 291-4676 and refer to incident number 1909032394.