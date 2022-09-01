MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stacy Nazay is the founder and Executive Director of Blue Mountain Escape on South Frederick Street in Mechanicsburg. It’s a new recovery community for women.

“We will be the first licensed recovery house in Cumberland County, which we are really proud of ,” said Nazay.

Nazay also struggled with addiction and lost custody of her child, but she was able to get help

and her daughter back, which is why she wants to help other mothers and expecting mothers that our struggling with addiction.

“I wanted to to give back to what was so freely given to me,” said Nazay. “It seems really simple to somebody else that’s not an addict, but you need to come to a recovery house, you need to stay clean, and you need to get some support,’ said Nazay.

The support at Blue Mountain Escape will incldue group meetings and work force development.

“Do not be ashamed. Let the guilt go and the fear. Make the call and I will help you,” Nazay.