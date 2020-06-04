Nursing home inspection data in the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Nursing home facilities across the midstate are currently facing many problems.

The following chart shows data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Fines are listed for the past three years.Fines under appeal are not included.

Information on deficiencies come from a home’s last three inspection cycles.

There are currently 695 nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania. 56 of those facilities have “serious” deficiencies.

There is more than $11-million in penalties and just over 70 payment suspensions.

In Harrisburg, there are five nursing homes on the list. The fines total up to $312,894.