Ghost Guns: Untraceable build-your-own guns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - On this week's "On Deadline", abc27 Investigators Dennis Owens, Kendra Nichols and Logan Wilson discuss ghost guns.

It is legal to build your own firearm in Pennsylvania. You can order the parts online, there is no serial number, and there is no background check needed.

The abc27 Investigators are joined by Ben Brown, co-owner of Wise Men Company, and Shira Goodman, the executive director of CeaseFire PA.

