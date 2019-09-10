Harrisburg mayor addresses urine bottles near Wildwood Park

This week, abc27 Investigators Kendra Nichols and Dennis Owens discuss Harrisburg’s efforts to clean up trash along Industrial Road near Wildwood Park.

During Kendra’s follow-up investigation, she found dozens of water bottles filled with urine thrown in the right of way along Industrial Road. Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse shared the details of his meeting with stakeholders and what plans they are discussing to try to prevent truckers from parking along the road.

Plus, get a preview of the abc27 Investigation airing tonight at 6.