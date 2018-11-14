On Deadline: Climate change and the winter outlook

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

This week's episode of On Deadline: winter is coming.

ABC27 meteorologist Dan Tomaso joins The Investigators to discuss the 2018-2019 winter outlook. He also discusses climate change and how it's impacting weather in Pennsylvania.

During the second part of the episode, the team breaks down the 2018 midterm elections and what issues people can expect lawmakers to tackle next year.

