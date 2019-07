abc27 Investigators Kendra Nichols and Dennis Owens bring back “On Deadline” as a vodcast.

In this week’s episode, they discuss concerns about trash piling up near Wildwood Park in Dauphin County and track down who is responsible for cleaning it up.

Plus, is the revenue the state is earning on the aerial fireworks tax worth the extra calls to local volunteer fire departments that have to respond to fires caused by the powerful pyrotechnics.