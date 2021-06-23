Pa. Senator Mike Regan cited for motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator Mike Regan (R–York, Cumberland) pleaded guilty to two summary offenses related to his motorcycle crash in March.

According to court papers, Sen. Regan pleaded guilty to Driving an Unregistered Vehicle and Driving at safe speed.

Northern York Regional police told the abc27 Investigators Regan’s motorcycle registration was expired when the crash happened on March 21 on South Mountain Road in Franklin Township, York County.

Police say “driving at safe speed” is a commonly enforced violation for a crash when police don’t know how fast someone was driving but it is determined they were traveling too fast for conditions.

Senator Regan, 59, told the abc27 Investigators he was not speeding and had two witnesses prepared to testify, but says he was told he would have to plead not guilty to both citations.

“To make it easier on my packed schedule, I pleaded guilty. However, I’m looking at introducing legislation to remove that provision from the traffic offense code,” said Sen. Regan.

Regan says he has an issue with the “driving at safe speed” citation because it assumes you were speeding just because you crash. Regan has previously stated he believes an overinflated rear tire on his motorcycle caused his bike to slide out from under him as he went around a curve.

Regan broke both of his legs when he crashed his motorcycle. After surgery and six weeks of recovery, he returned to work at the Capitol in May.