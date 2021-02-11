Pandemic Stress: More students failing, schools asking to skip standardized tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several school districts across the Midstate are seeing an uptick in the number of students failing.

“Online learning is not for everyone,” Dr. Andria Saia said.

Dr. Saia is the Executive Director of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, which provides support for school districts in Cumberland County, Dauphin County, Perry County and northern York County.

“If you have any difficulty being a self-directed learner or have needs that don’t get met through an online system it is more difficult for you,” Dr. Saia said.

Many parents and teachers struggle with the question of whether in-person learning is worth the risk of possibly getting or spreading COVID-19.

“We have members who have very different opinions on this,” Chris Lilienthal said.

Lilienthal is the Assistant Director of Communications for the ‎Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), which represents 179,000 members statewide.

“What PSEA strives to do is listen to what the public health experts are telling us, whether that is the CDC or the Pa. Department of Health. We follow those health and safety guidelines so that we can keep everyone safe,” Lilienthal said.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Feb. 1, there have been 71,885 total cases of COVID-19 among five to 18-year-olds throughout the pandemic.

The abc27 Investigators wanted to know which school districts had the most cases to see if in-person vs. virtual learning played a role in the number of COVID-19 cases, but no one is keeping track of that data.

“No, not in an organized way where you would be able to look across the districts,” Dr. Saia said.

Dr. Saia says she is confident the mitigation efforts already in place for in-person learning are working.

“My school districts are seeing that almost all of their cases are not transmitted in schools. They can contact trace back and find this outside event or person caused the illness both for kids and for staff,” Dr. Saia said.

The abc27 investigation found school districts that have been doing mostly in-person instruction, like Halifax, are also seeing some students struggle.

“We are concerned that students are being impacted by the stressors presented during the pandemic. We believe that we are seeing this phenomenon reflected in the students’ academic achievement. We have an increase in the number of secondary students in jeopardy of not passing classes,” said Dr. David R. Hatfield, Superintendent, Halifax Area School District.

Standardized testing typically starts in March. Several educational associations joined together and sent a letter to the Biden Administration asking to let Pennsylvania schools skip standardized testing this year.

“Students are already experiencing a lot and really just struggling with day to day work. The last thing we need to do is pull them into school for several days so they can sit at a desk and take a standardized test,” Lilienthal said.

“I’ve talked psychologists and they worry about the ethics of testing kids right now in the midst of all of this,” Dr. Saia said.

School Districts are still waiting to see if the Biden administration will give waivers for testing this year.

Educators say graduation rates and drop out rates over the next few years will be an indicator of how the pandemic impacted students.