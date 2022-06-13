MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Parole Agents Latraverick Jones and Dylan Smith are facing charges for what Mechanicsburg police are calling an unannounced home visit that resulted in a dog being shot and severely injured.

According to court paperwork, on July 26, 2021, Mechanicsburg Police were called to a home on the 200 block of South York Street for shots fired around 11:42 a.m.

Police say Agent Jones and Agent Smith made an unannounced home visit to determine if the residence was a suitable location for a current inmate to be released on parole.

According to court paperwork, when no one answered the door the parole agents unlawfully entered a fenced in backyard and tried to knock on the back door. Police say while the agents were in the backyard the homeowner returned home and parked his car in the detached garage behind the property. According to police, there are no windows on the garage and the homeowner and the agents were “not aware of the others presence”.

Police say the homeowner allowed his dog to enter the fenced in backyard and that’s when Jones fired two shots from his 9mm handgun. According to police, one shot struck the dog in the mouth and the second shot exited the yard of the residence “into an unknown area of the surrounding, densely populated neighborhood”.

Smith was found guilty of defiant trespass and has filed appeal.

Jones is charged with cruelty to animals, recklessly endangering another person, and defiant trespass. His preliminary hearing is set for August 4.

According to a PA Department of Corrections spokesperson, Jones and Smith are currently suspended without pay, pending the results of their cases

The dog survived the shooting and lost part of its lower jaw after undergoing emergency surgery, according to its owner.