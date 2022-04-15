HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Financial experts say 2022 will be more expensive, with the average American household paying anywhere from $300 to $500 more a month due to inflation.

Governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to pay up to $2,000 to households with an income of $80,000 or less to offset costs. Lawmakers have yet to act on the proposal.

“Focus on the need versus the wants,” said Tami Noll Russo, Noll Financial Services.

Russo is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner. She says you can start saving money by taking a hard look at what you are buying.

“When I see a family go and buy $15 worth of water bottles that you could have just filled it up with the faucet at home. Pack your lunch. When I started my career you could easily go out and get lunch for less than $5, now you can’t do that, so pack your lunch. It is the little things that add up,” said Russo.

Russo also advises clients not to save their credit card information on retailer accounts.

“The fact that you manually have to key in your credit card puts thought to it. There is a reason they made it so convenient. Do you really need that item?,” said Russo.

If you are cutting expenses and you still can’t pay the bills she says it is time to make a change.

“Ask your boss for a raise, apply for a new position, or get an additional job,” said Russo.