Restaurant Report: three restaurants with more than a dozen violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found

three restaurants with more than a dozen violations.

A complaint was filed against Szechuan Gourmet on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. The inspector found 19 violations starting with an employee coughing over food while preparing it, WD-40, paint, and cans of refrigerant were being stored with food, employees were not wearing hair restraints and a black tan residue was found in the ice machine.

Mancino Italian delight on Carlisle Road Newville had 15 violations,

the inspector found black mildew on the shelving in the walk-in cooler,

a mildew like growth was found on fan covers inside pizza prep cooler,

vitamins and a pack of cigarettes were stored next to food and cases of food were stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

Gracie’s on West Main Street in Leola has 19 violations. Food on the prep table was uncovered, and exposed to flies, an employee used the same cloth to wipe off a cutting board and then a knife, stored utensils and dishes still had food residue on them, and food debris was found under food equipment.

Establishments with no violations included Hero Hookah Lounge in Mechanicsburg, The Java junky in Carlisle, Plain ‘n Fancy in Gratz, and Stauffer’s Bakery & Food stand in Elizabethville.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.