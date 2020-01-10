Department of Agriculture: Farm Show food stands compliant, violations elsewhere

This week the Department of Agriculture inspected food stands at the Pa. Farm Show and all were in compliance, but inspectors did find some violations elsewhere.

A complaint was filed for Arby’s #7805 on Dodson Court in Harrisburg. Food inspectors found the restaurant to be out of compliance with two violations. The inspector found a large rock at the rear door that employees were using to prop the door open which may have allowed rodents in, and the walls and roof of the restaurant do not protect from the entry of rodents.

Olde Hickory Grill on Olde Hickory Road in Lancaster was found with eight violations. Pink and black residue was found inside the ice maker, and green and white mold was found on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also says foods were not being kept cold enough and raw scallops were stored above cooked meatballs in the walk-in cooler.

Family Dollar #4041 on Cumberland Street in Lebanon is till out of compliance with six violations after a follow-up inspection. The inspector found rodent droppings on several shelves with human food and pet food. Inspectors say there was also rodent droppings on the shelves throughout the store, flour was stored directly on the floor, and the store was dirty.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.