CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week in the Midstate we had five different restaurants and eateries with 44 combined inspection violations, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Dauphin County:

Papa Joe’s Pizza & Subs (3950 Tecport Drive)

This eatery was out of compliance with 10 different inspection violations. The inspector said they observed frozen salmon filet packs thawing at room temperature on the back prep table, which is not an approved thawing method, in addition to seeing cut veggies, meats, and cheeses not being marked with the date they were opened. The inspector also observed a fly strip in the back prep area, which has the potential to spread contamination. Employees were also observed in the food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints.

Subway and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores (3555 Vine Street)

This establishment was found to be out of compliance with 10 inspection violations. The inspector says that employees from both Subway and Love’s were seen not wearing proper hair restraints as required. The inspector also observed an unclean can opener with food debris on it in Love’s and they saw an accumulation of a “black mold-like substance” on the ice machine in Subway.

Lancaster County:

House of Pasta (1110 Millersville Pike)

This restaurant was found to be out of compliance with one violation. The inspectors say they observed rodent feces on the floors around the perimeter of the food prep area, the dining room, and the dry food storage shelves.

Mifflin County:

Main Street Bar of Milroy (159 North Main Street)

This restaurant and bar was found to be out of compliance with eight violations. The inspector says they saw an employee touching salad and tomatoes with their bare hands while making a salad. Additionally, the inspector observed chicken wings being stored directly on the floor in the outdoor walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the ground. The shelves where glassware is stored were also not cleaned at a frequency to “preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.”

York County:

Brother’s Pizza (110 Old York Road)

This eatery was found to be out of compliance with 15 different violations. According to the inspector, they observed 12 medication bottles stored on a shelf with food items near the floor and the mixer in the kitchen. Additionally, the inspector saw food debris on the underside of a slicer along with a black mold-like substance on the drainboard mat used to dry dishes along with black mold found in the ice machine.

*It is important to note that this establishment corrected seven of these violations, according to the inspector’s report.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.