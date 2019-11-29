Department of Agriculture found 2 Lancaster County restaurants out of compliance

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This week the Department of Agriculture found two Lancaster County restaurants out of compliance.

Little Caesars on South State Street in Ephrata was found to be out of compliance with 14 violations. Inspectors say aprons were not being cleaned between use, food equipment was covered in grease and old food, clean wiping cloths were being stored in the bathroom, bags of pizza flour were being stored under a handwashing sink, and the food facility does not have a certified food employee. Inspectors say they have 60 days to have a person successfully complete an approved food safety course.

Food inspectors found 5 violations at Commonwealth on Queen, on North Queen Street in Lancaster. Inspectors say evidence of insect activity was found, employees were not wearing hairnets, and the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Places with no violations include Bendersville Elementary School, Elmwood Elementary School in Mechanicsburg, Bow Creek Farm Stand in Hershey, and Gus and Ted’s Tavern in Waynesboro.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.