Department of agriculture found a live mouse, unclean surfaces, unlabeled meat

This week the Department of Agriculture found a live mouse, unclean surfaces, and unlabeled meat.

Javi Restaurant on Manor Street in Lancaster is out of compliance with nine violations. Inspectors say the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety, all food, and non-food contact surfaces need to be cleaned and raw eggs were being held at 51 degrees in the food prep area, rather than 41degrees or below as required.

Peacock Indian Restaurant on Walnut Street in Susquehanna Township was found to be out of compliance with seven violations. South Indian Chicken Curry was held at 115 degrees in the buffet line, rather than 135 degrees or above as required, also the perimeter walls of the facility do not protect from weather and entry of insects and rodents. An inspector said a live mouse was observed on the premise of the food facility in the unused storage room area.

Latin American Supermarket on 9th Street in Lebanon is out of compliance with 11 violations. According to inspectors, containers of meat in the walk-in cooler were not dated, a box of eggs was held at room temperature in a container under a prep table in the prep area, and the roof is or was recently leaking water in the front retail area, and is in need of repair.

Places with no violations include Pho Lavie in Harrisburg, Mckays Cave in Carlisle, and Sushi Express at the Park City Center in Lancaster.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.