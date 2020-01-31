Department of Agriculture found leaking condenser, repeat violations

This week the Department of Agriculture found a leaking condenser and repeat violations.

U.S. Gas on Walnut Street in Lebanon is still out of compliance with six violations after a follow-up inspection. The inside of the microwave was rusted and dirty, and food equipment was not being washed properly inspectors say. Also, the self serve hot dog rolls were not being protected from possible contamination and inspectors say the owner is not properly training employees to follow the food code.

IHOP on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg is out of compliance with seven violations. The inspector found numerous drain flies, an employee was preparing food without a beard restraint, there was excess food build-up inside floor drains and food and debris was found on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Brisas Del Caribe on East King Street in Lancaster was found with four violations. There was opened food not being date marked, which was a repeat violation, the walls around the fryer and grill were dirty, and employee certifications were expired according to food inspectors.

Omni Dining Service on East King Street in Lancaster is out of compliance with one violation. The inspector says the condenser in the walk-in freezer was leaking onto food, that food was discarded and the unit was repaired.

Places with no violations include Courtyard Café in Carlisle, Jubilee Cake Studio in Mechanicsburg, Asher’s Chocolates in Lewistown, and Hazard’s Distillery in Mifflintown.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.