Department of Agriculture found one restaurant still out of compliance

In this week’s Restaurant Report, the Department of Agriculture found a restaurant we featured last week is once again out of compliance.

Subway on North Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs had its follow up inspection and is out of compliance again with 7 violations according to an inspector. This time the inspector found 20 to 30 rodent-like droppings under the sandwich cooler and the soda machine. There were still fruit fly-like insects around the soda machine. Utensils had an accumulation of residue and the inspector found holes in the walls throughout the facility.

St. Mary’s Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster is out of compliance with 1 violation. The inspector found evidence of insect activity and is now working with a pest control program.

Vincenzo Pizza on Grayson Road in Harrisburg is out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspector found patches of green mold on wooden shelves storing food in the walk-in cooler. Personal prescription medicine was being stored near equipment in the food preparation area. An employee was seen preparing food without a hair restraint and raw beef was stored on a shelf above raw tomatoes in the walk-in cooler.

Places with no violations found include Mt. Holly Springs Elementary School, Ben Franklin School in Harrisburg, Hamilton Heights Elementary School in Chambersburg, and East Hanover Elementary School in Annville.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.