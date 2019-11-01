Department of Agriculture found popular Italian food chain out of compliance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week the Department of Agriculture found a popular Italian food chain with two locations out of compliance.

Olive Garden #137 on Kenneth Road in York was found with 24 violations. Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, the inside of the oven, fryers, and hot holding equipment were encrusted with grease and food particles. Inspectors say sauces and condiments were not being kept cold enough, and the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Olive garden #1310 on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg was found with seven violations. Inspectors found black mildew on ceiling vents in the grill area. Also, mold was found on metal shelving in the walk-in cooler. Inspectors say dish racks were being stored directly on the floor, and several foods were not being kept cold enough, such as pizza, meatballs, pizza cheese, and vegetable wraps.

Olivia’s Restaurant on the Baltimore Pike in Gettysburg is out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspector found a dead rodent in the ceiling, and there was 15-20 rodent like droppings between the storage room and ceiling. Cream of spinach soup in the walk-in cooler area was found to be moldy, and the food area was extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Also, they observed a cutting board with a black mold-like substance being stored with clean cutting boards.

Places with no violations include; Bermudian Springs Elementary School, Friends of Fort Hunter, Jan Zell Wines in Chambersburg, and This Little Piggy in York.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.