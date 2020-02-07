Department of Agriculture: found restaurant with over 20 violations

This week the Department of Agriculture found a restaurant with more than 20 violations.

Chambersburg Family Diner on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg was found to be out of compliance with 25 violations. Inspectors say the inside of the ice machine had a buildup of mold, a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure, food prep was taking place under dirty ventilation ducts, and foods like shrimp and fish were being stored open with no cover. They also said open food was not being date marked, several food items were being stored directly on the floor, and shelving in the walk-in cooler was rusted.

Food inspectors found eight violations at Bhojan Ghar on Derry Street Harrisburg. The inspector reports old food residue on the potato slicer, knives, and plates, dishes were not being sanitized, found peeling aluminum liners on shelves storing food and equipment in the kitchen area, and the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Pho Kim’s Vietnamese Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg has seven violations according to the Department of Agriculture. Inspectors observed soup and meat thawing at room temperature, which is not an approved thawing method, bulk foods were not date marked, there was grease and debris under the grill area and the original certificate for the certified food employee was not posted in public view.

Places with no violations this week include Reid’s Winery & Cider House in Gettysburg, Ann’s Cupcakery in Mechanicsburg, Choc O’ Latte Café in Millerstown, and Village Acres Farm and Food Shed in Mifflintown.

If you see a dirty restaurant you can file a complaint with the Department of Agriculture.

