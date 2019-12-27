Department of Agriculture found roaches, mildew

In this week’s Restaurant Report, inspectors with the Department of Agriculture found roaches and mildew.

Black Knights Tavern & Grill on Main Street in Landisville was found to be out of compliance with seven violations. Inspectors say there was evidence of roach activity in the bar area and the facility does have a pest control program. The mechanical dishwasher was leaking, several areas were dirty with food residue and trash, and there was extreme clutter in the basement. The inspector also noted old unused equipment should be removed.

Inspectors say Dave and Busters at the Capital City Mall was out of compliance with seven violations. White, mildew-like growth was found on the shelving in the walk-in coolers, all plastic cutting boards had a brown and black discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts, the inspector said. The can opener blade was beginning to rust, soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area, and there were not have enough outside trash cans, the inspector found trash on the ground.

Metro Diner on Center Drive in York had nine violations. The inspector found there was no sanitizer solution flowing through the dishwasher, ceiling fans had a large build-up of dust, the walk-in refrigerator and freezer area was extremely dirty with trash and old food, and several pots and pans had old caked-on food residue

Places with no violations include, Fisher’s Fresh Poultry in Lemoyne, Jim’s Tavern in Greencastle, Bakehouse on King in Lancaster, Castle Creek Farm in Dillsburg, and Thirsty Farmer Brew Works in Biglerville.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.