Department of Agriculture found rodent droppings, red slime

In this week’s Restaurant Report the Department of Agriculture found rodent droppings and red slime.

Wilt’s Food Vending Service on December Lane in Lewistown is out of compliance with one violation. The inspector found around 100 rodent droppings in a cupboard and approximately 50 rodent droppings on the floor. The areas were cleaned during the inspection.

Food inspectors found El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant on Loucks Road in York with 18 violations. They say employees in the kitchen were not wearing hair restraints, clean utensils were being stored in a dirty drawer, and employee personal items like coats and purses were stored with food equipment and food.

Rivas Mini-Market on East Philadelphia Street in York has 13 violations according to the Department of Health. Employees were reportedly not wearing hair restraints, a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedures, and the inspector found evidence the food facility was being used as personal living quarters.

Nittany Minit Mart #338 on William Penn Highway in Mifflintown was found with five violations. Inspectors say there was brown and red slimy residue in the ice machine. They also say eggs and sausage in the hot hold unit were not being kept hot enough and had to be thrown out.

Places with no violations include Upper Dauphin Area High School, The Exchange in Lancaster, The Village Coffee in Shrewsbury, and Ye Olde Hotel in Milroy.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.