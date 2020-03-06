Squirting floor tiles, rodent droppings and black slime were found in these local restaurants

This week the Department of Agriculture found squirting floor tiles, rodent droppings and black slime.

Saubel’s Market on East Forrest avenue in Shrewsbury was found out of compliance with 23 violations.



The inspector found foods being smoked without a variance from the Department of Agriculture. Foods were being vacuum-sealed improperly and several foods were repackaged and being sold without listing the ingredients. The inspector also found deeply scored and stained cutting boards.

Gilligans on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was found with 10 violations.

Algae or mildew like substance was found inside the ice machine. The bread warmer was dirty and the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill on North Pointe Blvd in Lancaster was found out of compliance with

19 violations.



Pink and black slime was found on the nozzle of the spray-wand in the dishwashing area.

A tan and pink slimy residue was observed on the opening of the mechanical dishwasher.



The inspector found standing water on the floors and when the floor tiles are stepped on, water shoots out. Employee jackets and shoes were strewn on top of a bag of flour.

US Food Mart on Eisenhower Blvd in Harrisburg was found with 11 violations.

This facility was out of compliance twice last year. Once again the inspector found rodent droppings inside cabinets in the store and the food facility is selling hamburgers that were prepared in an unapproved private home.

Places with no violations include Naomi’s Country Kitchen in Newburg, Halifax Fire Department

Maria & Sal’s Pizzeria in Fayetteville, and Air Country Club in Glen Rock.

If you see a dirty restaurant you can file a complaint with the department of agriculture.