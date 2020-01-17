This week the Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties.

Branding Iron BBQ on Gettysburg Village Drive in Gettysburg was found to be out of compliance with 11 violations. Inspectors say employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, the self-serve beverage machine was dirty, and the inspector found a brown and black slime in the drain under the three basin sink. They also say the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

A complaint was filed for Panera Bread #660 in Camp Hill and the inspector found 11 violations. The kitchen area was extremely dirty, food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, cooking equipment was encrusted with grease, and employees with artificial nails and nail polish were touching food, inspectors say.

Nirvana Kitchen on Walnut Street in Harrisburg has two violations. Inspectors report that while investigating a consumer complaint about mice they found filth under the cabinets, the food prep room and storage room were dirty, and there was also filth and debris in the basement storage area where food is kept.

Places with no violations to report include Elizabethtown Coffee Company, Bird in Hand Farmers Market, Cleona Elementary School, and Loganville-Springfield Elementary School.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.