This week inspectors with the Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties.

Hardee’s of Carlisle on Trindle Road was found to be out of compliance with six violations. The inspector says employees were touching ready to eat food with their bare hands which was a repeat violation for the restaurant.

The soda machine was leaking and the inspector found a large amount of syrup in the lower cabinet. There was also food debris on the floor in the walk-in freezer, and the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety, according to the inspector.

Alessio’s Pizza & Grill on Lincoln Highway East in Gap has 10 violations. Inspectors say the food was being prepared under dirty ventilation ducts, employees were not wearing hair nets, deli meats were not being date marked, and the facility was not using sanitizer after washing and rinsing utensils in the three-compartment sink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill #1940 on Springwood Road in York has seven violations. The inspector found a large infestation of drain flies in the rear area of the food facility, the refrigerator unit was heavily soiled with a liquid splash and old food residue, flooring throughout the facility was dirty, and the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Places with no violations include Roberto’s Pizza in Camp Hill, Mean Cup in Lancaster, Roberto’s Take-Out in Blain, and Hillside Inn in Fairfield.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.