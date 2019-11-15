Department of Agriculture; mold, pesticides, leaky roof found at restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week the Department of Agriculture found mold, pesticides, and a leaky roof.

Core Life Eatery on the Fruitville Pike in Lancaster is out of compliance with 19 violations. The inspector found a black residue in the nozzle of the self serve drinks and a pink and tan slime inside the chute of the self-service ice maker. The inspector also found a brown residue build-up inside all the drains in the facility, grime and food residue on the floor, raw tuna was not being kept cold enough, and food employees were changing tasks without washing hands. Employee personal belongings, like jackets, were stored on top of the food in the food prep area and the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety, the inspector said.

Food inspectors found nine violations at Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, Order Sons of Italy on Fritchey Street in Harrisburg. There was mold on shelves that store food in the walk-in cooler, a biofilm was found on the deflector plate of the ice machine, salad dressings were not being kept cold enough, and there was old food debris on the can opener blade according to inspectors.

State of Affairs Catering on East Frederick Street in Lancaster was found with four violations. The inspector said an employee cell phone was found on a food contact surface, the roof in the food prep area was leaking, and containers of pesticides were stored above a sink.

Places with no violations include, Fishing Creek Elementary School in Lewisberry, Forge Road Elementary School in Palmyra, Ric’s Bread in Lancaster, and The Nut n Pickle in Palmyra.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.