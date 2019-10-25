Food inspectors found animal hair, leaking coolant pipe

This week the Department of Agriculture found animal hair and a leaking coolant pipe.

Imperial Gourmet on Pauline Drive in York was out of compliance with 22 violations. The inspector found evidence of rodent and insect activity. Food splatter and a mold-like residue were found in the walk-in cooling units, a mold-like residue was found on the soda equipment and a food employee was eating in the work area.

Gran Sabor Latino on North Franklin Street in Lancaster was found with 19 violations. The inspector found mold on ready to eat foods, and employees were preparing food without gloves. There was a leaking coolant pipe in the walk-in freezer which could contaminate stored food and utensils were being cleaned in dirty water

Pho 3 Mien on South 10th Street in Lemoyne has 14 violations. The inspector found grease drip, and dead insects on a ceiling vent, light shield and ceiling tiles above prep tables. A plastic cutting board had a brown and black discoloration and cases of produce were sitting on the ground outside the rear door.

Bill and Cindy’s Valley store on Fishing Creek Valley Road in Harrisburg has

8 violations. The inspector found white animal hair on the floor in the food prep area, excessive dust on the scale used to weigh food in the food preparation area, and a container previously used for prescription medicine was being used to store bag ties used for food.

Places with no violations include Eisenhower Elementry School in Gettysburg, Simply turkey & More in Harrisburg, Castle Roller Skating in Lancaster , and Hanover Street School.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.