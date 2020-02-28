Food inspectors found booze, hookah

This week the Department of Agriculture found booze and a hookah.

Los Brothers Mini Market on West Princess Street in York was found to be out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspector found expired milk, the deli case was dirty, and the food inside was not covered. The inspector also found a hookah water pipe stored behind a sink and drinking alcohol was being stored with drinks for customers. The alcohol was then thrown out.

China Wok at Southgate Shopping Center in Chambersburg has 28 violations. According to inspectors food was being prepared under dirty ventilation ducts, the entire facility was extremely dirty, employees were not wearing hair restraints and an employee was handling food without gloves.

The Department of Agriculture says Little Caesars on Route 15 in Dillsburg has eight violations. The inspector found a black residue around the rubber seal on top of the dough mixer. They also say employees did not wash hands after coming back from break and an employee was preparing food with bracelets on their wrists. The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety.

Places with no violations include Patch’s Poultry & Quality Meats in Glen Rock, Passenger Roastery & Coffee Bar Lancaster, Central Dauphin East High School, and the Winery at Long Shot Farm in Carlisle.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.