Food inspectors found dead rodents, mildew

This week the Department of Agriculture found dead rodents and mildew.

Brother’s International Foods on South Duke Street in Lancaster was found to be out of compliance with 26 violations. According to inspectors tongs used for self-serve baked goods were encrusted with dried food, rice was stored directly on the floor in the basement, wiping cloths were extremely dirty and food that was deemed not good by the owner was being stored in the basement.

The Department of Agriculture says Keagy’s Produce Market on Locust Street in Columbia has

10 violations. The inspector found old decaying mice in traps, there was evidence of rodent activity in the entire facility, and bottles of degreaser and disinfectant were stored on a table with food.

Masala Bistro Indian Restaurant on Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill has 13 violations. Cutting boards had a brown and black discoloration, and there was a black mildew like growth in the ice machine according to the inspector. Also, a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and two large trays of cooked chicken was sitting on floor to cool in front of a screen door leading outside.

Food inspectors say Taqueria La Esquinita on West Washington Street in Chambersburg has 20 violations. Dead pests were not being removed from traps, an employee was found touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands and employees were not wearing hair restraints. Also, the floor was extremely dirty and dusty.

Places with no violations include Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream in Carlisle, Market Place Bakery in Morgantown, 9th Ward Café in Lebanon, and Camp Hill High School and Middle School.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.