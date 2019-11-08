Food inspectors found restaurant trying to repair sewage pipe leak with duct tape

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week the Department of Agriculture found a restaurant trying to repair a sewage pipe leak with duct tape.

A complaint was filed at U.S. 30 Diner on West Market Street in York and the inspector found 24 violations. The inspector found a sewage back-up in the basement piping system where one of the pipes was leaking and the facility as using duct tape to try and repair the leak. The inspector also says food employees were wearing soiled garments and personal medication was found on a shelf with food. They say the entire food facility was extremely dirty with old food, trash, and dirt. The inspector also found a dog leash and the person in charge acknowledged that he brings his dog into the rear of the food facility.

Tonino’s Pizza West on Marketplace Way in Enola was found with 10 violations. Inspectors say employees were preparing food without hair restraints, there were dirty knives on the knife rack, the slicer had old food debris, and the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

The Department of Agriculture says places with no violations include Northern Middle School and High School, Campbelltown Fire Company, and Mooreland Elementary School in Carlisle.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.