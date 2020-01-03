Food inspectors found restaurants in three counties out of compliance

This week the Department of Agriculture found restaurants in three counties out of compliance.

Denim Coffee on South Hanover Street in Carlisle was found to be out of compliance with eight violations. The inspector found a discolored cutting board, clean dish racks were stored on the floor, there was no ammonia in the sanitizer bucket, and the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety.

Inspectors say Hong Kong Chef at Giant Foods on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg is out of compliance with 10 violations. They say raw chicken was stored on top of raw beef in the walk-in cooler, and raw chicken and beef are being stored in the back of vegetables. The certificate of the food manager expired six months ago, and the person in charge could not answer food safety questions correctly.

8th Street US Gas on Walnut Street in Lebanon in a follow-up inspection is still out of compliance with 12 violations. Food inspectors say bread and rolls in cartons were stored directly on the floor, food that was open was not being date marked, several containers of milk were expired, several foods were not being kept hot enough, and the bottom of the sink was covered with black dirt and a wet sponge that was black was discovered.

Places with no violations this week include, Green Mountain General Store & Deli in Gardners, Broad Mountain Vineyard in Elizabethville, Winner’s Circle Lounge in Hanover, and the Old Farm House in Thomasville.